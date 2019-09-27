MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia shook off a rocky start and dealt NorthPort a 96-80 drubbing for its maiden win in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, September 27.

Import Romeo Travis fell a dime short of a triple-double as he chalked up 17 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals in steering the defending champion Hotshots to the comeback victory for a 1-1 card.

Down 16-23 after the opening the quarter, Magnolia turned the tides and wreaked havoc on both ends to enter the break comfortably ahead 53-31.

The Hotshots outscored their foes 37-8 in that period and the Batang Pier never recovered from that as they trailed by as many as 31 points in the second half.

Ian Sangalang paced Magnolia with 28 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 blocks, while Mark Barroca finished with 16 points – including 10 of his output in their fiery second-quarter assault.

Rome dela Rosa added 10 points in the win as Jio Jalalon chipped in 6 points, 5 assists, and 3 steals.

Mychal Ammons powered the Batang Pier – who slid to 1-1 – with 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Kevin Ferrer was the only other NorthPort player in double figures with 18 points. – Rappler.com