MANILA, Philippines – KJ McDaniels put on a show anew and TNT picked up its second win in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup following a 103-91 conquest of Rain or Shine at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, September 28.

McDaniels, a former NBA player, churned out 37 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 blocks as the KaTropa improved to 2-0 and seized a piece of the lead in the standings with NLEX.

The Elasto Painters were within striking distance with 4 minutes left in the final quarter trailing 86-92, but it did not help their cause when import Joel Wright was called for an flagrant foul penalty 1 for tripping Troy Rosario.

Rosario made Wright and Rain or Shine pay dearly for the unsportsmanlike infraction, draining a freebie and triple immediately before McDaniels put TNT up 100-88 off back-to-back buckets.

Just for good measure, Roger Pogoy extended the lead for the KaTropa with less than a minute left with a wide-open three-pointer from a Don Trollano assist.

Rosario had 17 points and 9 rebounds, Jayson Castro put up 16 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals in the win, while Trollano added 12 points and 8 rebounds.

Pogoy also added 12 points as Samboy de Leon chimed in 8 points in the win.

Wright delivered 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals, but his absence in the crucial stretch of the match proved costly for the Elasto Painters, who slipped to 1-2.

Javee Mocon had 19 points and 7 rebounds, while James Yap contributed 18 points and 7 rebounds in the losing effort. – Rappler.com