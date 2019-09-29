STA. ROSA, Philippines – San Miguel capitalized on Alaska playing without an import and cruised to a 109-83 win in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex on Sunday, September 29.

Import Dez Wells churned out 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals to lead 6 players in double figures as the Beermen – seeking a rare Grand Slam – booked their second win in as many games and sent the Aces to a 0-3 start.

Although without reinforcement Justine Watts, Alaska started hot and even ended the maiden period up 29-25 off a Chris Banchero buzzer-beater.

But San Miguel immediately found its groove, outscoring its foes 56-30 in the middle quarters to head into the final frame ahead 81-59 with the game all but over.

Terrence Romeo backstopped Wells with 18 points and 4 assists, June Mar Fajardo had 10 points and 12 rebounds, Kelly Nabong chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Arwind Santos added 10 points and 8 rebounds.

Alex Cabagnot chimed in 10 points as Chris Ross and Von Pessumal put up 9 points apiece in the win.

JVee Casio paced the Aces with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. – Rappler.com