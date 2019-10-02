MANILA, Philippines – Columbian stormed back from a double-digit deficit to sink NorthPort, 114-108, and pick up its second win in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, October 2.

CJ Perez and import Khapri Alston both delivered double-double outings as the Dyip banked on a balanced attack with all of their starters breaching double figures to hike their record to 2-1.

With the victory, Columbian eclipsed its combined record in the past two Governors' Cup where it won only one of its 22 games.

Perez churned out 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Alston frolicked inside the paint with 25 points, 17 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the win that saw their side buck off a shaky first-half showing.

The Batang Pier led 23-11 – their biggest of the game – and 60-52 at halftime before Perez powered a 38-point third-quarter outburst by pouring out 17 points for a 90-85 Dyip lead heading into the final frame.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle from there as Kevin Ferrer knocked down a triple to put NorthPort within 4 points, 108-112, with less than 30 seconds left before Reden Celda sealed the win for Columbian with a pair of freebies.

Rashawn McCarthy finished with 18 points, Eric Camson had 14 points and 8 rebounds, while Glenn Khobuntin added 11 points for the Dyip.

Determined to return to the winning track, Robert Bolick messed with a near-triple-double of 23 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds, but his numbers went down the drain as the Batang Pier crashed to 1-2.

Mo Tautuaa had 22 points and 14 rebounds, import Mychal Ammons chimed in 15 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals, while Garvo Lanete fired 19 points in the losing effort.

The Scores

Columbian 114 - Perez 26, Alston 25, McCarthy 18, Camson 14, Khobuntin 11, Tiongson 6, Celda 5, Calvo 3, Cahilig 2, Faundo 2, Gabayni 2, Corpuz 0, Flores 0.

NorthPort 108 - Bolick 23, Tautuaa 22, Lanete 19, Ammons 15, Ferrer 11, Escoto 7, Elorde 5, Cruz 4, Mercado 2, Taha 0, King 0.

Quarters: 22-30; 52-60; 90-85; 114-108.

– Rappler.com