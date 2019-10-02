MANILA, Philippines – It was not all celebration for Columbian despite its 114-108 win over NorthPort in the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday, October 2, as Glenn Khobuntin sustained a sore left knee.

Khobuntin subbed out midway through the third quarter and did not return after bumping knees with Mo Tautuaa during a fastbreak attempt.

Clutching his knee after falling down to the floor, Khobuntin still managed to stand and walk towards their bench, but was not fielded back in as the Dyip grinded it out in the payoff period to clinch their second win.

Khobuntin finished with 11 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist.

"I'm worried because he's my stopper. He can defend the four, two, and one positions. He's a big loss if he won't be able to play against TNT on Saturday," said coach Johnedel Cardel in Filipino.

Columbian looks to catch a big fish when it meets unbeaten TNT on Saturday, October 5, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Khobuntin has his fingers crossed that he will be able to play.

"It's swollen but I can walk. Hopefully, it's not serious," said Khobuntin, who will undergo MRI testing on Thursday, October 3.

Still, Khobuntin was relieved the Dyip pulled off the victory as they eclipsed their combined record in the past two editions of the Governors' Cup, where they won only one of their 22 games.

"I was already hurt so it would hurt more if we lost. I'm proud of my teammates because we got the win," he said. – Rappler.com

