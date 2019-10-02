MANILA, Philippines – TNT shot the lights out from deep in the payoff period en route to a 123-118 win over Phoenix to stay unbeaten in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, October 2.

Troy Rosario, Roger Pogoy, and import KJ McDaniels caught fire as the KaTropa drained 8 of their 18 triples in the final frame to improve to 3-0 and gain a piece of the lead in the team standings with NLEX.

Rosario poured out 13 of his 32 points in the last quarter, giving TNT a comfortable 120-110 advantage with less than 3 minutes remaining by sinking his sixth and last three-pointer of the game.

But the Fuel Masters made a fight out of it as they shaved their deficit to 4 points, 118-122, off a Eugene Phelps slam dunk and back-to-back Alex Mallari buckets with 30 seconds left.

A McDaniels miss left the comeback door ajar for Phoenix, but TNT managed to keep the possession with Rosario icing the win with a foul shot.

McDaniels also chalked up 32 points on top of 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks, while Pogoy finished with 22 points – 9 coming in the final quarter – on top of 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Jayson Castro also made his presence felt for the KaTropa with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals as Don Trollano chimed in 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in the win.

Phelps had 29 points and 11 rebounds in the losing effort that saw the Fuel Masters drop to 1-3 in the standings, while Matthew Wright pumped in 30 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Jayson Perkins added 18 points and 10 rebounds, while RJ Jazul put up 15 points and 3 steals in the loss.

The Scores

TNT 123 - McDaniels 32, Rosario 32, Pogoy 22, Castro 20, Trollano 13, De Leon 2, Vosotros 2, Magat 0, Washington 0, A. Semerad 0, Carey 0.

Phoenix 118 - Wright 30, Phelps 29, Perkins 18, Jazul 15, Mallari 9, Garcia 6, Kramer 4, Marcelo 3, Napoles 2, Chua 2, Potts 0, Dennison 0.

Quarters: 32-23, 61-57, 94-91, 123-118.

– Rappler.com