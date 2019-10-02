MANILA, Philippines – Roger Pogoy could not help but remember the FIBA World Cup after firing from all cylinders in helping TNT hack out a 123-118 win over Phoenix in the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday, October 2.

The two-way guard drilled in 4 shots from long range and made all of his 3 three-point attempts in the final quarter as he finished with 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in their third straight win in as many games.

"I guess I just woke up on the right side of the bed. But I practice my shooting. I always dedicate time to practice my shooting. I wish I shot like that in the World Cup," Pogoy told reporters in Filipino.

One of only 5 locals in PBA history to hit 10 three-pointers in a single game, Pogoy unfortunately went ice-cold from long distance for Gilas Pilipinas in the World Cup.

He sank only 3 of his 12 attempts from rainbow country in the 5 games he saw action in for a paltry 25% clip.

As he returned to the PBA, though, Pogoy has been tearing it up from downtown as he buried 8 of his 13 three-point attempts through 3 games.

"I was disappointed in the World Cup because I shot badly there and then I'm shooting well here," Pogoy added. "Maybe because it's my first time there. If given a second chance, I hope I can bounce back."

Pogoy can redeem himself for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games after being named to the 15-man pool by coach Tim Cone.

"I hope I can make the lineup for the SEA Games to help the team."

But for the meantime, TNT will need Pogoy to keep lighting it up from deep as it looks to stay unbeaten against Columbian on Saturday, October 5, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. – Rappler.com