MANILA, Philippines – The PBA brings back its act around Metro Manila campuses as 4 teams hold their respective practices in some of the country’s top colleges.

Phoenix kick offs the campus tour on October 17 when the Fuel Masters visit the Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) in Manila.

Rookie forward Jorey Napoles was a product of the school and holds the distinction as the first TIP player in history to be picked in the PBA Draft after being selected first by the franchise – and No. 12 overall – in 2018.

NorthPort follows suit the week after on October 24 as the Batang Pier hold practice at the Letran gymnasium in Intramuros.

The Letran Knights are coached by NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan, while his assistant Waiyip Chong acts as team manager of the former NCAA seniors basketball champions.

“The semi campus tour will enable schools and student population to experience the PBA in their campuses, while providing an inspirational vehicle for developing basketball talent,” said league commissioner Willie Marcial in a statement.

“The campus visit also serves as a homecoming for some players, coaches, and team officials.”

Previously, the league held preseason games in several Metro Manila colleges during the 2015-2016 season.

On November 7, Alaska deputy coach Danny Ildefonso reminisces the past as the Aces hold court at the National University gym in Sampaloc.

The 42-year-old Ildefonso, a two-time PBA MVP who now acts as the Aces’ big man’s coach, once reigned as King Bulldog during the mid-90s in the UAAP.

The following week on November 14, top draft pick CJ Perez goes back to his alma mater Lyceum as Columbian Dyip hold court at the Pirates’ turf also in Intramuros.

Before taking his act to Asia’s pioneering pro league, the 25-year-old Perez was the school’s star player, who steered the Pirates to back-to-back NCAA Finals appearances.

Perez also bagged the NCAA MVP right in his first season with the Pirates.

Another former Lyceum stalwart now with Columbian Dyip is big man Joseph Gabayni. – Rappler.com