MANILA, Philippines – Meralco regained its winning ways in commanding fashion with a 101-75 manhandling of hapless Alaska in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, October 4.

Allen Durham fell one dime short of a triple-double with 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 9 assists as he conspired with Baser Amer in the 26-point romp that saw the Bolts hike their record to 2-1.

Drilling in 6 of their 9 three-pointers, Amer topscored for Meralco with 27 points on top of 5 rebounds and 4 assists and was the driving force in their second-half assault where he scored 17 of his output.

The Aces were within striking distance at halftime, down 37-43, before they were outscored 58-38 in the final two quarters, including 29-14 in the last frame.

Raymond Almazan continued to make his presence felt for the Bolts with 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks, Chris Newsome added 9 points and 5 rebounds, while 5 of their teammates scored at least 5 points.

Dropping their first 3 games, Alaska looked primed to end its dry spell behind new import Franko House after ending the opening period ahead 22-20.

But Meralco quickly found its bearings with Durham and Amer taking charge as it outscored its foes 23-15 to seize an eight-point lead in the break.

Simon Enciso and Chris Banchero were the only Aces in double figures with 12 points, while House chalked up 8 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks in the loss that pushed Alaska to 0-4. – Rappler.com