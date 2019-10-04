MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel kept its record unblemished with a gutsy 98-94 win over NLEX in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Friday, October 4 (Saturday, October 5, Philippine time).

Import Dez Wells led the way with 32 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and most importantly, knocked down the go-ahead bucket that helped the Beermen improve to 3-0 and deal the Road Warriors their first loss.

NLEX was primed to stretch its unbeaten streak to 4 games and regain solo lead in the team standings after taking a 94-91 lead but San Miguel turned to Wells, June Mar Fajardo, and Chris Ross to pull off the win.

Fajardo put the Beermen within a whisker with his foul shots before Wells gave his side the lead by collaring the offensive board off an Arwind Santos miss and sinking a layup over the outstretched arms of Poy Erram, 95-94.

The Road Warriors missed all of their last 3 shot attempts – one each from Kiefer Ravena, import Olu Ashaolu, and Jericho Cruz – in the final 11 seconds as Ross secured the victory by icing 3 of his 4 free throw attempts.

Alex Cabagnot backstopped Wells with 20 points and 4 rebounds, Fajardo had 16 points, 18 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while Ross and Santos conjoined for 17 points and 17 rebounds in the victory.

With the win, San Miguel tied TNT at the top.

Ravena paced NLEX with 20 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds, Ashaolu chalked up 11 points and 20 rebounds, while 3 came off the bench and breached double figures.

Ighalo and Erram each had 12 points for the Road Warriors as Cruz chipped in 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in the loss.

Now is not the time for NLEX to sulk, though, as it meets Barangay Ginebra on Saturday, October 5, at the same venue.

The Scores

San Miguel 98 - Wells 32, Cabagnot 20, Fajardo 16, Santos 9, Standhardinger 7, Ross 6, Nabong 3, Pessumal 3, Romeo 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

NLEX 94 - Ravena 20, Erram 12, Ighalo 12, Cruz 11, Ashaolu 11, Quinahan 9, Galanza 7, Paniamogan 7, Miranda 3, Fonacier 2, Varilla 0.

Quarters: 20-18; 42-41; 71-69; 98-94.

– Rappler.com