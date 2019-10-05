ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Marqus Blakely filled up the stats sheet to steer Blackwater to the winning track with a 107-98 victory over NorthPort in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Ynares Center here on Saturday, October 5.

The American import submitted a near quadruple-double outing of 13 points, 14 rebounds, 8 blocks, and 7 assists as the Elite improved to 1-2 and dealt the Batang Pier their third straight loss for a 1-3 card.

Ray Parks topscored anew for Blackwater with 21 points to go with 4 rebounds and 2 steals, Carl Bryan Cruz made his presence felt with 16 points and 5 rebounds, while Mike Digregorio got out of his slump with 14 points.

Quiet in their first two games that both ended in losses, Digregorio fired 12 of his output in the final quarter as the Elite protected and extended the lead they built through the first 3 periods.

Carl Bryan Cruz was just as crucial in the win with 16 points – erupting for 11 in their second-quarter assault that saw Blackwater seize a 51-41 halftime lead.

Mychal Ammons dominated with 29 points and 17 rebounds, but NorthPort did not have enough firepower to make a game out of it despite being down by just 4 heading into the last frame as it got buried by as much as 94-76.

Robert Bolick had 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists, Mo Tautuaa finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Nico Elorde added 12 points, 6 assists, and 2 steals in the losing effort.

The Scores

Blackwater 107 - Parks 21, Cruz 16, DiGregorio 14, Sumang 14, Blakely 13, Belo 7, Maliksi 7, Cortez 6, Al-Hussaini 6, Desiderio 3.

NorthPort 98 - Ammons 29, Bolick 14, Tautuaa 12, Elorde 12, Ferrer 7, Anthony 6, Taha 5, Escoto 5, Mercado 3, Lanete 3, King 2, Cruz 0.

Quarters: 27-23, 51-41, 73-69, 107-98.

– Rappler.com