ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – TNT puffed enough gas to survive a major scare from Columbian and stay unbeaten in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup with a 125-120 victory at the Ynares Center here on Saturday, October 5.

Import KJ McDaniels churned out 29 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 blocks as the KaTropa made a handful of defensive stops in the final 40 seconds to notch their fourth straight win and jump to solo lead in the standings.

McDaniels sank a triple at the 1:32 mark to put TNT up 121-115 before CJ Perez drained a three-pointer of his own that pulled Columbian within 3 points, 120-123, with exactly a minute remaining on the clock.

As he and Rashawn McCarthy muffed back-to-back treys that would have leveled the score, Perez gave the Dyip another shot at forging overtime after stealing the ball from Don Trollano at midcourt.

However, McCarthy missed a contested layup by Jayson Castro and Perez heaved an awkward floater without knowing there was plenty of time left as Roger Pogoy secured the win for the KaTropa with a pair of foul shots.

Pogoy put up 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Castro had 25 points – including 7 in the final period – to go with 6 rebounds in the victory.

Also making his presence felt for TNT was Trollano, who delivered 19 points – 8 in the last frame – on top of 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

Khapri Alston led the attack for the Dyip, who slipped to 2-2, with 38 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 steals, while McCarthy had 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Perez pumped in 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals in the loss.

The Scores

TNT 125 - McDaniels 29, Pogoy 27, Castro 25, Trollano 19, Rosario 7, Carey 6, Reyes 6, Vosotros 4, De Leon 2, A. Semerad 0.

Columbian 120 - Alston 38, McCarthy 26, Perez 23, Corpuz 9, Cahilig 9, Tiongson 8, Celda 3, Flores 2, Faundo 2, Cabrera 0, Calvo 0, Camson 0.

Quarters: 32-31, 66-53, 94-91, 125-120.

– Rappler.com