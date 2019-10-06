MANILA, Philippines – Allen Durham and Baser Amer led the way anew for Meralco, this time in a 111-94 shredding of Phoenix in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 6.

Both heroes in their 26-point crushing of Alaska two days ago, Durham and Amer conjoined for almost half of the Bolts' scoring output as they won their second straight match to improve to 3-1.

Durham finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Amer chalked up 26 points, 4 assists, and 4 steals in the win that saw Meralco lead by 15 points at halftime and cruise in the last two quarters.

Chris Newsome also shone for the Bolts after submitting a triple-double of 13 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and 2 steals as Raymond Almazan made his presence felt with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

The Fuel Masters were down by single digit in the 2nd quarter, 25-32, but it did not help their cause when head coach Louie Alas was slapped with back-to-back technical fouls and eventually tossed out.

Meralco capitalized on that, stringing 6 straight points for a 13-point lead before ending the first half ahead 52-37.

Bong Quinto added 14 points in the win, while John Pinto pumped in 6 points – including an off-balanced triple early in the last frame that gave the Bolts their biggest lead of the game at 81-66.

Import Eugene Phelps churned out his usual numbers of 31 points and 24 rebounds, but did not have sufficient help from the locals as Phoenix lost its second straight outing for a 1-4 record.

RJ Jazul and RR Garcia were the only other Fuel Masters players in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Scores

Meralco 111 - Durham 27, Amer 26, Quinto 14, Almazan 14, Newsome 13, Faundo 8, Pinto 6, Canaleta 3, Salva 0, Caram 0, Hugnatan 0, Jamito 0, Tolomia 0, Jackson 0.

Phoenix 94 - Phelps 31, Jazul 11, Garcia 10, Dennison 8, Chua 6, Gamboa 8, Mallari 4, Marcelo 4, Perkins 4, Napoles 3, Guevarra 3, Kramer 0.

Quarters: 28-16, 52-37, 81-60, 111-94.

– Rappler.com