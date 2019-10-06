MANILA, Philippines – Louie Alas admitted he was at fault following his ejection that led to Phoenix losing for the fourth time in 5 games, but the Fuel Masters coach felt he did not deserve to be tossed out against Meralco in the PBA Governors' Cup.

The Fuel Masters were within striking distance in the first half before Alas was slapped with back-to-back technical fouls as the Bolts seized full control at halftime en route to a 111-94 win on Sunday, October 6.

"I said one bad thing but it wasn't worth it for me to get thrown out," Alas told reporters in a mix of Filipino and English after the match.

"[The referee] was about to give me a warning because he ignored me after I complained. Then I said something, so I was expecting a technical. What he did was give me two technicals. I said, 'This is the first time that happened.'"

Alas – along with Phoenix governor Raymond Zorilla – tried to appeal the decision but to no avail as he was sent to the locker room with 7:30 minutes left in the first half with assistant coach Topex Robinson taking over.

Meralco took advantage of the two bonus free throws from Alas' ejection, erecting a quick 6-0 spurt to turn a slim seven-point lead to a 38-25 advantage before heading into the break comfortably up 52-37.

"Because of my complaining, I compromised my players so it's my bad."

It was the second time this conference Alas was tossed out after also getting ejected in their 103-101 win over Barangay Ginebra a week ago, and he said he should have kept it together.

"What I said in my postgame talk was it's all my fault. I should have controlled things within my control," Alas added.

Phoenix looks to get back on track and end its two-game skid against Rain or Shine at the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday, October 9.