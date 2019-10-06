MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia picked up its third straight win in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup after hacking out a hard-fought 95-90 win over Alaska at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 6.

In a clash between Governors' Cup finalists last year, the defending champion Hotshots proved the steadier team in the endgame as they staved off a late Aces surge to raise their record to 3-1.

Ian Sangalang came off the bench and put up 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while import Romeo Travis also had a double-double of 17 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks in the victory.

Travis sank a jumper to put Magnolia up 94-85 before Alaska came knocking within 4 points off a Simon Enciso triple and a Franko House bucket with a minute left.

But that was the closest the Aces could get as they missed their last 7 shots, seeing Chris Banchero and Enciso brick their respective three-point attempts in the final 14 seconds.

Paul Lee – who finished with 11 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists for the Hotshots – further put the game beyond reach by splitting his free throws that extended their advantage to 5 points.

Mark Barroca had 13 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds, Jio Jalalon contributed 7 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds, while Rome dela Rosa and Robbie Herndon added 8 points apiece in the win.

House had a relatively better performance compared to his PBA debut with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 assists, but that hardly mattered as Alaska remained at the bottom of the standings at 0-5.

Vic Manuel paced the Aces with 22 points and 5 rebounds, while Banchero chalked up 17 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds in the loss. – Rappler.com