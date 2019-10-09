MANILA, Philippines – The PBA slapped Terrence Romeo with a P20,000 fine for a headbutt on Philip Paniamogan during the clash between the San Miguel Beermen and NLEX Road Warriors last Friday, October 4, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Romeo was ejected at the 10:23 mark of the 4th quarter when NLEX was leading by one point, 74-73, but the Beermen still managed to turn the deficit around and win the match, 98-94.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed this development and said that there will be no suspension as he had already spoken with Romeo regarding the incident.

Import Dez Wells led the way with 32 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and most importantly, knocked down the go-ahead bucket that helped the Beermen stay perfect at 3-0 and deal the Road Warriors their first loss.

Ravena paced NLEX with 20 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds, Ashaolu chalked up 11 points and 20 rebounds, while 3 came off the bench and breached double figures. – Rappler.com