MANILA, Philippines – Troy Rosario came up big, scoring the dagger three that powered TNT in a down-to-the-wire finish for a 103-100 win over the NorthPort Batang Pier in the PBA on Wednesday, October 9, at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

After his crucial triple at the 1:06 mark of the 4th quarter, Rosario sealed the game with a pair of freebies after drawing a foul on Robert Bolick with one second to go in the game.

Import KJ McDaniels fueled the KaTropa with 30 points and 18 rebounds to help TNT stay perfect in the 2019 Governors' Cup with a 5-0 record.

Rosario, who capped off TNT's comeback efforts, chipped in 22 points off an 8-of-14 clip from the field.

NorthPort star rookie Bolick drained one from beyond the arc to put their lead up by 9 in the 8:50 mark of the 4th quarter, but TNT rallied back with a 10-2 run to stay within reach of the Batang Pier.

Garvo Lanete fired up NorthPort's hopes to end its three-game losing streak as he tied the score at 56-all in the 3rd quarter and followed it up with a go-ahead triple that nabbed the lead for the Batang Pier, 59-56.

Lanete led NorthPort with 23 points while Bolick chipped in 12 markers in the losing effort as NorthPort dropped to 1-5 in the standings off a four-game skid.

The Scores

TNT 103 – McDaniels 30, Rosario 22, Pogoy 17, Trollano 10, Castro 10, Reyes 6, Heruela 2, Carey 2, De Leon 2, Magat 2, Vosotros 0.

NorthPort 100 – Lanete 23, Ammons 14, Bolick 12, Ferrer 11, Taha 10, Anthony 8, Mercado 6, Tautuaa 4, Cruz 4, King 3, Escoto 3, Elorde 2.

Quarters: 24-18, 46-38, 65-70, 103-100.

– Rappler.com