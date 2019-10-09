MANILA, Philippines – Eugene Phelps made a clutch pass as RR Garcia beat the buzzer to lift Phoenix to an 86-84 escape over Rain or Shine in the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday, October 9, at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Rain or Shine's Javee Mocon scored through traffic to tie the game at 84-all with 7 seconds to go in the payoff period, but Phoenix responded in the next play as Phelps found an open Garcia underneath to seal the win.

Phelps recorded 19 points and 20 rebounds to help the Fuel Masters snap their two-game skid and tie their victims in the standings at 2-4.

RJ Jazul's triple in the 8:37 of the 4th quarter stretched Phoenix's lead to 7 points, 80-73, but the Fuel Masters' buffer turned out far from safe as Rain or Shine staged a comeback capped off by Mocon's layup that tied the score at 80-all with 7 minutes to go.

Phelps and Jason Perkins combined for back-to-back baskets that put Phoenix up, 84-80, in the defensive game before Mocon helped tie the game anew.

Rain or Shine import Kayel Locke led the team with 29 points and 10 rebounds in the losing effort that saw the Elasto Painters absorb their third straight loss. – Rappler.com