MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in two months, Marcio Lassiter saw action in the 2019 PBA Governors’ Cup as the San Miguel Beermen escaped reigning champion Magnolia Hotshots with a 90-89 squeaker on Friday, October 11.

The veteran guard only saw 7 minutes of action for 2 points and 3 rebounds, but he was nonetheless glad about the call-up by coach Leo Austria.

“I’m definitely not where I need to be at but you know, steps in the right direction,” he said after the game. “Making progress. I’m just really fortunate to play tonight, just to be healthy.”

The 32-year-old Lassiter suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee back in July 25, when the Beermen faced NorthPort in the Commissioner’s Cup semifinals. Since then, he was forced to watch from the sidelines as he missed several important assignments, most notably the 2019 FIBA World Cup as part of Gilas Pilipinas.

“I put a lot of work to get back into this position because I missed a lot of important games these past two months, including the finals for our team in the second conference and FIBA,” he said.

“Those are things that I wish I could be there for and I wasn’t able to be there, especially to not be there for my teammates.”

With all that behind him now, however, Lassiter is just looking forward to gradually get more minutes as San Miguel continues its bid for a rare Grand Slam.

“It’s really up to the coach [regarding minutes]. I guess tonight was just a feel-out game for me. Hopefully, each game I’ll get more and more,” he said. “Hopefully positive steps moving forward. More practice, more games.”

“It’s just getting into game shape,” he continued. “I’m probably like 70% right now. It’ll just take time and I’m just glad I didn’t get hurt or anything tonight.” – Rappler.com