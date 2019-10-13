MANILA, Philippines – Frank House unleashed a huge double-double as the Alaska Aces finally scored a breakthrough win in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup, 78-71, over Rain or Shine on Sunday, October 13, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Frank House led the Aces with a double-double of 22 points and 23 rebounds to power Alaska to its first triumph after 5 straight losses.

Jeron Teng, who finished with 18 points, starred in the endgame with a personal 6-0 run to help Alaska preserve the lead.

Jvee Casio scored the dagger that stretched Alaska's edge to 6 points with 17 seconds left in the game. Rain or Shine still attempted to mount a comeback but a crucial foul by Gabe Norwood dashed the Elasto Painter's hopes as Simon Enciso made both his freebies.

Kayel Locke was the lone bright spot for Rain or Shine as the import wound up as the only double-digit scorer with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Rain or Shine fell into a tie with Alaska at 1-5 off a four-game losing streak.

The Scores

Alaska 78 – House 22, Teng 18, Enciso 9, Manuel 9, Banchero 7, Ayaay 6, Tratter 5, Casio 2, Thoss 0, Galliguez 0.

Rain or Shine 71 – Locke 25, Borboran 9, Daquioag 9, Nambatac 7, Ponferada 5, Rosales 5, Belga 5, Mocon 3, Torres 2, Onwubere 1, Exciminiano 0, Alejandro 0, Norwood 0.

Quarters:18-11, 40-35, 62-52, 78-71.

– Rappler.com