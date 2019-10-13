MANILA, Philippines – Dez Wells' 52-point outburst was not enough to complete a San Miguel comeback as Ginebra slipped past the Beermen, 129-124, in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup on Sunday, October 13, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Justin Brownlee kept Ginebra afloat as he recorded a triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists to send San Miguel to its first loss of the conference.

Stanley Pringle also chipped in 24 points to help Ginebra snap its two-game skid and improve to 2-2 in the standings.

San Miguel rallied to cut the double-digit deficit to 2 points, 111-113, after Wells successfully completed an and-one play at the 4:26 mark of the 4th quarter.

But Brownlee took over as he slammed it home and drew a foul off Wells in the process to stretch the Ginebra lead, 118-113, with 3 minutes left to play.

Wells and June Mar Fajardo attempted to lift the Beermen in the endgame, but crucial errors in defense sent Ginebra to the line that sealed the win.

Wells shot 18-of-37 clip from the field to lead the Beermen in a losing effort as San Miguel dropped to 4-1 in the standings.

The Scores

Ginebra 129 – Brownlee 28, Pringle 27, Tenorio 19, Aguilar 17, Chan 15, Dela Cruz 11, Slaughter 8, Mariano 4, Thompson 0.

San Miguel 124 – Wells 52, Fajardo 16, Lassiter 16, Cabagnot 13, Ross 10, Pessumal 9, Santos 7, Standhardinger 2, Nabong 0.

Quarters: 35-32, 71-59, 96-85, 129-124.

