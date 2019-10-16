ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – NLEX wasted a double-digit lead but got the job done in the endgame to hack out a 117-111 win over Columbian in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Ynares Center on Wednesday, October 16.

Manny Harris made sure the Road Warriors wouldn't regret their decision to replace former import Olu Ashaolu after pouring out 45 points as they improved to 5-1 just behind league-leading TNT, which holds a 6-0 card.

The former NBA player who had stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks delivered the goods down the stretch, scoring 7 points in the last 40 seconds to keep the Dyip at bay.

Harris erupted for 27 points in the second half – including the slam dunk that gave his side its biggest advantage of the game at 83-66 – and tallied 5 points, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 3 steals.

Columbian, though, chipped away at its deficit and even leveled the score at 106 off a Khapri Alston free throw with 1:40 minutes left.

But NLEX immediately retaliated as JR Quinahan drained 3 straight free throws following a shooting foul from Jackson Corpuz before Harris essentially secured the win off a three-point play and 4 free throws in the dying seconds.

Quinahan finished with 15 points and 4 rebounds, Kiefer Ravena added 11 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Bong Galanza chalked up 9 points and 4 rebounds for the Road Warriors.

Raul Soyud had 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists as Kenneth Ighalo, Jericho Cruz, and Asi Taulava chipped in 6 points each in the win.

CJ Perez paced the Dyip, who dropped to an even 3-3 record, with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Corpuz wound up with 20 points and 8 rebounds.

Alston churned out 19 points, 17 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 blocks, and 2 steals in the loss.

The Scores

NLEX 117 - Harris 45, Quinahan 15, Ravena 11, Galanza 9, Soyud 7, Ighalo 6, Taulava 6, Cruz 6, Miranda 5, Paniamogan 5, Erram 2, Baguio 0, Lao 0.

Columbian 111 - Perez 21, Corpuz 20, Alston 19, Tiongson 18, Celda 12, Calvo 7, Agovida 6, Cahilig 3, McCarthy 3, Faundo 2, Cabrera 0, Flores 0.

Quarters: 28-20, 54-44, 87-77, 117-111.

– Rappler.com