ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Blackwater capitalized on Magnolia playing without import Romeo Travis to pull off a 95-89 win in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Ynares Center on Wednesday, October 16.

Import Marqus Blakely returned to the fold after being replaced by Aaron Fuller for one game and put up 21 points, 13 rebounds, 5 steals, and 3 assists as the Elite nailed their second win in 5 games.

Blakely, whom coach Aris Dimaunahan bared will be their permanent reinforcement for the rest of the conference, scored 4 of their last 5 points to send the Hotshots to their second straight loss.

Magnolia narrowed the gap to 87-90 with 36 seconds left off an Aldrech Ramos triple but badly missed the services of Travis in the comeback attempt as Blakely and Ray Parks drained 5 free throws to seal the win.

Travis injured his right ankle during their 89-90 loss to San Miguel on Friday, October 11, and did not return to finish the match.

Mac Belo chalked up 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists, Mike Digregorio put up 15 points off a 3-of-3 clip from downtown, while Rabeh Al-Hussaini added 12 points and 6 rebounds for the Elite.

Paul Lee caught fire for 26 points, 8 assists, and 3 rebounds, but his production was not enough as the Hotshots slipped to 3-3.

Ian Sangalang finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds, while Rome dela Rosa and Ramos chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the loss. – Rappler.com