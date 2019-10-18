ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Blackwater head coach Aris Dimaunahan assured the sudden dip in Ray Parks' point production in the PBA Governors' Cup isn't a cause for concern for the Elite.

The second overall pick did not breach the 20-point mark for the second straight match after churning out 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting as Blackwater succumbed to Meralco, 97-106, on Friday, October 18.

In a 95-89 win over Magnolia two days ago, Parks had his lowest output of the conference with 5 points on just 4 shots.

His last two outings were far from his performances in the first 4 games that saw him average 27.3 points and set a career-high 39 points.

But Parks still made his presence felt across the board, putting up 8 assists and 6 rebounds against the Bolts.

"Nothing to worry about that Ray's point production dropped because he's passing the ball," Dimaunahan told reporters in a mix of Filipino and English.

"I feel our team's strength is when we spread the production among the players and not only one player scores big while the others don't score as much."

"When we're winning, I think our barometer is when the point production is well-spread," Dimaunahan added as 6 of his wards finished in double figures.

Dimaunahan noted Parks has a tougher task especially when he also has to show up on the less glamorous end of the floor.

"It's not easy for a player to score and defend on the other end. I'm not just asking them to score, but more importantly, to play defense."

Now 2-4, Blackwater looks to return to the winning column and pounce on the cellar-dweller Rain or Shine on Wednesday, October 23, at the Cuneta Astrodome. – Rappler.com