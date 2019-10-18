ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – TNT kepts its record unblemished in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup after surviving Alaska in an enthralling 99-93 overtime win at the Ynares Center on Friday, October 18.

Import KJ McDaniels churned out 37 points, 13 rebounds, 6 blocks, 5 assists, 3 steals, and delivered the goods when it mattered most as the KaTropa tightened its hold of the top spot with a 7-0 record.

On the brink of suffering his first PBA loss, McDaniels rose to the occasion by converting the layup that sent the game to overtime before scoring 8 points in the extra period to frustrate the upset-minded Aces.

This is the first time the KaTropa went unbeaten in the first 7 games since the PBA expanded to 12 teams.

Alaska looked primed to nail its second straight win after leading 89-87 with less than 10 seconds remaining only to witness McDaniels knot the score with a spin move against Franko House and the game-tying layup.

With 5 ticks left, the Aces had enough time to steal the win but MJ Ayaay saw his point-blank layup rim out as the time expired.

McDaniels then took over in the extra quarter after going on a personal 6-2 run – capped with a stepback triple over House – before he and Troy Rosario conjoined for the last 4 points that settled the score.

Rosario finished with 23 points and 8 rebounds, Roger Pogoy chalked up 12 points and 6 rebounds, while Jayson Castro chipped in 8 points and 4 rebounds in the win.

House had 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 assists for Alaska which slipped to the bottom of the standings at 1-7.

JVee Casio also put up 16 points and 4 assists in the loss, Chris Banchero had 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Simon Enciso pumped in 12 points.

The Scores

TNT 99 - McDaniels 37, Rosario 23, Pogoy 12, Castro 8, Heruela 3, Trollano 8, De Leon 2, Taha 0, Carey 0, Vosotros 0.

Alaska 93 - House 16, Casio 16, Banchero 13, Enciso 12, Ayaay 9, Teng 8, Tratter 7, Racal 5, Manue 4, Galliguez 3, Thoss 0.

Quarters: 24-25, 51-47, 70-67, 89-89 (reg.), 99-93 (OT).

– Rappler.com