MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix star Calvin Abueva issued a public apology as he seeks to make a comeback for the Fuel Masters more than 4 months since he was suspended indefinitely by the PBA.

The enigmatic forward said sorry to the PBA, commissioner Willie Marcial, Phoenix, TNT, Blackwater rookie Ray Parks, and actress Maika Rivera following the two on-court incidents that led to his suspension.

It can be remembered Abueva made obscene gestures towards Rivera – Parks' girlfriend – in a match against the Elite then clotheslined KaTropa import Terrence Jones the following game.

His actions did not go unnnoticed as the PBA punished him, with Marcial saying Abueva could only return depending on how he "makes an apology to those whom he has offended and how he will henceforth reform in his ways."

"Ako po ay humihingi ng dispensa sa mga nagawa ko po. At ipagpapatuloy ko po kung ano 'yung mga nasimulan ko. Sana po mapagbigyan niyo pa po ako," Abueva said in a video posted on his Instagram.

(I'm apologizing for everything I did. I will continue everything that I started. I hope you can all give me another chance.)

Phoenix has struggled without Abueva, compiling a 5-11 record in the Commissioner's and Governors' Cup combined since he was suspended.

Also, the Fuel Masters missed the quarterfinals for the first time since they acquired Abueva after finishing the Commissioner's Cup at 10th place and are currently on the outside looking in the Governors' Cup playoff race at 10th place. – Rappler.com