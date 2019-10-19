MANILA, Philippines – TNT bolstered its title hunt in the PBA Governors' Cup after acquiring Mike Digregorio from Blackwater in exchange for Brian Heruela.

The KaTropa are currently unbeaten in 7 games, but that did not prevent them from pulling off the trade announced by the league on Saturday, October 19, with Digregorio expected to add more floor spacing.

Digregorio averaged 10.8 points in 6 games in the season-ending conference on a stunning 65% shooting from three-point land.

Heruela, meanwhile, returns to the team that drafted him in 2014 as the Elite look to remain in the playoff picture after compiling a 2-4 record for 8th place.

Coming off a shoulder injury, Heruela played in only two games in the Governors' Cup norming 1.0 point and 1.0 rebound. – Rappler.com