MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel finally got one over Columbian this season with a come-from-behind 113-107 victory in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 20.

Import Dez Wells delivered down the stretch and finished with 39 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks as the Beermen bounced back from their only loss of the conference to hike their record to 5-1.

San Miguel tied NLEX for the No. 2 spot, just behind undefeated TNT, which totes an immaculate 7-0 slate.

Although the Beermen won the first two championships this season to have a crack at the rare Grand Slam, the Dyip proved to be a thorn on their side, winning their two encounters this year.

This conference, Columbian was primed to reassert its mastery over San Miguel after leading 91-82 with 8 minutes left in the final quarter.

But the Beermen answered with a back-breaking 27-6 run – 12 points coming from Wells – to seize a 109-97 lead and never look back.

June Mar Fajardo had 19 points – 9 in the final frame – on top of 13 rebounds, Alex Cabagnot chipped in 15 points as Arwind Santos chalked up 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 blocks in the triumph.

New acquisition Mo Tautuaa, who was traded from NorthPort for Christian Standhardinger last week, made his presence felt for San Miguel with 10 points and 5 rebounds off the bench.

Terrence Romeo added 12 points for the Beermen.

Khapri Alston frolicked in the paint with 38 points, 25 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks, but the Dyip ran out of steam in the last period as they absorbed their fourth loss in 7 games.

CJ Perez churned out 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals, Juami Tiongson and Rashawn McCarthy had 18 and 17 points, respectively, while Jackson Corpuz wound up with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

The Scores

San Miguel 113 - Wells 39, Fajardo 19, Cabagnot 15, Romeo 12, Santos 10, Tautuaa 10, Ross 5, Pessumal 3, Lassiter 0, Nabong 0.

Columbian 107 - Alston 38, Tiongson 18, Perez 18, McCarthy 17, Corpuz 12, Agovida 2, Gabayni 2, Celda 0, Calvo 0, Cahilig 0.

Quarters: 28-26, 51-52, 76-80, 113-107.

– Rappler.com