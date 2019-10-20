MANILA, Philippines – All Mo Tautuaa wants to do with San Miguel is to fit in.

And in his first game with his new team, Tautuaa showed what he can provide in their bid for a rare Grand Slam after scoring 10 points in a 113-107 victory over Columbian in the PBA Governors' Cup on Sunday, October 20.

He shot a healthy 4-of-6 shooting clip and added 5 rebounds and 1 block, acting as a serviceable backup to star center June Mar Fajardo.

"I'm just one piece added to a full machine out there, and you see it, San Miguel is a good team. We're a good team. I got to find my spot within the team," Tautuaa told reporters after the game.

"We have a good team and it's already tried and true, you know, so it's just finding my spot within that offense and defense, making sure I'm helping the team as much as I can."

It did not take long before Tautuaa made his presence felt for the Beermen, scoring all of his 10 points in the 1st quarter while Fajardo was on the bench.

But the 2015 first overall pick said it did not matter how much he produced as long as they come out victorious, with San Miguel tying NLEX for the No. 2 spot with identical 5-1 records.

"I wasn't really worried about how many points I was going to have. I just wanted to make sure I help the team, whether offensively or defensively. Just making sure I fit you know," he added.

In their next game, Tautuaa will be crucial in finding the weak spots in his former team NorthPort, which traded him for Christian Standhardinger.

"I'm going to see all my old teammates, they're my friends still. It's going to be a good game, I know what that team is capable of so we still got to come out strong and I just want to win."

The Beermen and the Batang Pier clash on Wednesday, October 23, at the Cuneta Astrodome. – Rappler.com