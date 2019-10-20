MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra turned the highly anticipated Manila Clasico into a blowout after crushing Magnolia, 105-83, in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 20.

Justin Brownlee fell just a rebound short of a third straight triple-double with 27 points, 10 assists, 9 boards, 4 steals, and 2 blocks as the Gin Kings rode on an explosive second half to improve to 3-2 for their first winning streak.

The Hotshots trailed 44-45 at halftime before Barangay Ginebra drilled in 5 triples to start the second half – capped by two straight treys from Jeff Chan – to stretch their lead to double digits at 66-56.

Apparently, that was all the Gin Kings needed to pull away as they entered the final quarter ahead by 14 and led by as many as 27, 101-74, off a Brownlee three-pointer with less than 5 minutes left.

Barangay Ginebra waxed hot from deep, burying 16 of its 31 attempts from long distance for an impressive 51.6% clip.

Scottie Thompson finished with 14 points and 7 rebounds, Japeth Aguilar added 14 points off the bench, while Stanley Pringle chipped in 11 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals in the victory.

Art dela Cruz added 10 points for the Gin Kings as LA Tenorio put up 9 points, 6 assists, and 2 steals.

Romeo Travis returned after missing one game due to a right ankle injury and delivered 17 points, 17 rebounds, and 5 assists, but Magnolia could not capitalize on his comeback as it lost its third straight for a 3-4 slate.

Spot on from long range, Rome dela Rosa paced the Hotshots with 18 points on a 4-of-5 shooting from rainbow country, while Paul Lee added 14 points and 5 rebounds in the defeat.

The Scores

Ginebra 105 - Brownlee 27, Thompson 14, Aguilar 14, Pringle 11, Dela Cruz 10, Tenorio 9, Chan 9, Slaughter 7, Mariano 4, Sargent 0, Aguilar R. 0, Teodoro 0.

Magnolia 83 - Dela Rosa 18, Travis 17, Lee 14, Sangalang 10, Jalalon 6, Barroca 5, Ramos 5, Reavis 2, Pingris 2, Pascual 2, Herndon 2, Melton 0, Abundo 0.

Quarters: 24-29, 45-44, 79-65, 105-83.

– Rappler.com