MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine rode on a late fourth-quarter surge to stop a four-game slide and pull off a 99-82 victory over Blackwater in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday, October 23.

New import Kwame Alexander finished with 17 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals as he sparked the closing 15-1 run the Elasto Painters used to clinch their second win in 7 games.

The Elite were well within striking distance with less than 4 minutes remaining, 81-84, before Alexander scored 6 points in a 10-0 spurt – a triple and a three-point play – to give his side a 13-point advantage.

Young guns Rey Nambatac and Ed Daquioag delivered the finishing blow, scoring 5 points in the final minute as Blackwater missed its last 7 shot attempts.

Nambatac had 18 points to topscore for Rain or Shine and added 7 points, 7 assists, and 2 steals, Beau Belga put up 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals before fouling out, while Daquioag churned out 13 points.

Belga fouling out and committing a technical foul put the Elite in prime position to come back after being down 80-84, but they struggled at the line with Ray Parks missing the technical free throw and Marqus Blakely splitting his foul shots.

Parks, averaging 8.5 points in the last two games, rediscovered his scoring touch with 27 points and 11 rebounds only to witness Blackwater drop to 2-5.

Blakely wound up with 21 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks in the loss, while Mike Cortez added 16 points and 5 rebounds.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 99 - Nambatac 18, Alexander 17, Belga 17, Daquioag 13, Exciminiano 8, Ponferada 7, Borboran 7, Norwood 5, Mocon 3, Onwubere 3.

Blackwater 82 - Parks 27, Blakely 21, Cortez 16, Sumang 7, Belo 7, Maliksi 2, Sena 2, Cruz 0, Desiderio 0, Heruela 0, Al-Hussaini 0, Jose 0.

Quarters: 20-26, 49-40, 69-67, 99-82.

– Rappler.com