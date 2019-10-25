MANILA, Philippines – Columbian got back on the winning track with a hard-fought 106-104 victory over Phoenix in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, October 25.

Import Khapri Alston and CJ Perez showed the way, while Rashawn McCarthy delivered in crunchtime as the Dyip snapped a two-game skid to improve to 4-4 for the No. 6 spot in the team standings.

Alston finished with 30 points, 19 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks, highlighting his performance with the turnaround jumper that gave Columbian a 104-94 advantage with 1:22 minutes left in the final frame.

The Fuel Masters, though, did not crumble, narrowing the gap to just 4 points off 3 straight buckets from import Alonzo Gee, Alex Mallari, and RJ Jazul.

But McCarthy came up clutch as he knocked down a pair of free throws that pushed their cushion to 6 points with under 30 seconds remaining – an enough lead to withstand a Jazul freebie and a Gee triple in the ensuing plays.

Chalking up 5 points in the first 3 quarters, McCarthy erupted for 11 of his 16 points in the payoff period to go with 9 rebounds and 3 assists, while Perez put up 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals.

Jackson Corpuz added 18 points and 6 rebounds in the win.

Gee, who played for 6 NBA teams through 8 seasons, had a PBA debut to remember with 45 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals, and 2 blocks, but his numbers were not enough as Phoenix dropped to 2-5.

Perkins backstopped Gee in the loss with 20 points, while Mallari added 11 points.

The Scores

Columbian 106 - Alston 30, Perez 25, Corpuz 18, McCarthy 16, Cahilig 7, Tiongson 4, Calvo 4, Khobuntin 2, Agovida 0, Camson 0, Celda 0, Faundo 0.

Phoenix 104 - Gee 45, Perkins 20, Mallari 11, Gamboa 8, Marcelo 6, Jazul 6, Napoles 3, Chua 2, Kramer 2, Garcia 1, Potts 0,

Quarters: 28-20, 54-42, 74-76, 106-104.

– Rappler.com