MANILA, Philippines – Alonzo Gee would rather go scoreless than lose after his 45-point PBA debut for Phoenix went down the drain in a heartbreaking 104-106 defeat to Columbian in the Governors' Cup.

The former NBA player was a beast on offense, making 18 of his 34 shot attempts for a respectable 52.9% clip and added 9 rebounds, 6 steals, and 2 blocks, but the Fuel Masters still crashed to their sixth loss.

"We didn't win. I'd rather win. I'd take 0 points with a win any day. We got to get better," Gee told reporters after the game.

Replacing resident import Eugene Phelps in the middle of the conference with Gee, who played for 6 NBA teams through 8 seasons, Phoenix had high hopes it would turn its fortunes around for a late playoff push.

The Dyip, though, had other plans as they nailed their fourth win in 8 games to improve to No. 6 in the team standings.

"We wanted to win the game but came up short. We got to take this game and build on it, go to practice tomorrow and watch film, try to learn from all our mistakes," Gee added.

Now at 2-6, Phoenix needs to sweep its last 3 games against Magnolia, Alaska, and Blackwater to at least have a chance for a playoff for a quarterfinal berth.

Fortunately, the Fuel Masters get a reprieve for almost two weeks, giving them a chance to further integrate Gee to their system before facing the defending champion Hotshots on November 6 at the Cuneta Astrodome.

"We got 12 days off. I'm going to have a lot of practice time to learn. I'm still not adjusted to the time zone here yet, just get a little bit more comfortable," Gee said. – Rappler.com