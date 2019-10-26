MANILA, Philippines – Alaska kept its playoff hopes alive in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup with a wire-to-wire 101-91 victory over Blackwater at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, October 26.

Jeron Teng came off the bench and put up 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists as the Aces clinched their second win in the last 3 games since his return from an injury after dropping their first 5 outings.

They tied the Elite, who crashed to their third straight loss, at 2-6.

Import Franko House churned out 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Abu Tratter finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals, with 10 points coming in the opening period that saw the Aces seize a 29-19 lead.

Teng then poured out 9 points in the ensuing quarter to help his side seize a comfortable 60-36 advantage before delivering 6 points in the last frame, including 4 in the final two minutes that sealed the deal.

Vic Manuel added 12 points and 5 rebounds for Alaska, Chris Banchero had 9 points and 7 assists, while Sonny Thoss chipped in 7 points.

Despite trailing by as many as 26 points, 36-62, Blackwater still put up a fight and even narrowed the gap to as close as 73-78 off a Mac Belo three-pointer midway through the 3rd quarter.

However, House converted an and-one play to give the Aces an 84-75 lead heading into the payoff period as the Elite failed to stage a comeback.

Import Marqus Blakely had 19 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 blocks, and 2 steals, in the loss while KG Canaleta – who was part of a trade package from Meralco to Blackwater – chipped in 18 points.

Belo and Parks each wound up with 14 points for the Elite.

The Scores

Alaska 101 - Teng 19, House 18, Tratter 18, Manuel 12, Banchero 9, Thoss 7, Racal 6, Pascual 4, Ayaay 3, Casio 3, Enciso 2.

Blackwater 91 - Blakely 19, Canaleta 18, Parks 14, Belo 14, Desiderio 11, Cruz 5, Heruela 4, Cortez 2, Sumang 2, Tolomia 2, Al-Hussaini 0,

Quarters: 29-19, 60-36, 84-75, 101-91.

– Rappler.com