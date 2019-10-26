MANILA, Philippines – Abu Tratter could not have picked a better time to submit his finest game for Alaska as he torched his former team Blackwater less than two months since he was traded to his new squad.

The rookie big man delivered 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals, and powered the early breakaway the Aces utilized to thwart the Elite, 101-91, in the PBA Governors' Cup on Saturday, October 26.

"Of course," said Tratter, who was traded by Blackwater to Alaska in exchange for Carl Bryan Cruz before the conference began, when asked if had an extra motivation to showcase his wares.

"Just to see that was a team that I was happy… that was a team that traded for me and then to see me go, it was something that I took to heart."

"That's what I've been working on with Alaska – just making sure that I play my role but also improve. It was a different story today, I wanted to prove myself."

His desire to make a statement was evident in the early going as he poured out 10 points in the opening quarter, helping the Aces seize a 29-19 lead and they never reliquished their hold of the upper hand since.

Behind his performance, Alaska kept its playoff hopes alive with a 2-6 record.

"I'm just happy to be on the team, happy to be on a team that I consider home," said Tratter, who is among the 4 Aces players averaging in double figures in scoring with 10.3 points per game.

"We have a great coaching staff, coach Jeff [Cariaso], coach Tony [dela Cruz], and coach Danny [Ildefonso], who helps me every day mentally and physically, showing me different moves. I just try to absorb everything."

Alaska needs Tratter to keep a steady presence inside when it shoots for its third win in the last 4 games against NorthPort on November 3 at Araneta Coliseum.

"I've been on the team for about two months now, so I'm getting accustomed to the system and my teammates. Just making sure I do my job and improve as a player." – Rappler.com