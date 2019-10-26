MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson came up clutch and towed Barangay Ginebra past Rain or Shine, 98-89, in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, October 26.

The super import and the do-it-all guard conspired for the win-clinching 9-0 run as the Gin Kings picked up their third straight victory to improve to 4-2 and tie Meralco for 4th place in the team standings.

Brownlee broke an 89-89 deadlock with a layup before flushing home an alley-oop dunk off a Thompson assist that gave Barangay Ginebra a 93-89 advantage with less than 3 minutes remaining.

Off an Ed Daquioag 3-point miss, Thompson then practically secured the triumph for his side with a booming triple from the left wing to cap off his 11-point, 4-steal, 3-rebound, and 3-assist performance.

Brownlee finished with 39 points, 17 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals, LA Tenorio added 11 points, while Stanley Pringle chipped in 9 points in the win.

Making their presence felt for the Gin Kings were Greg Slaughter, Japeth Aguilar, and Art dela Cruz, who each had 8 points and conjoined for 16 rebounds.

Import Kwame Alexander churned out 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 steals, but he and the Elasto Painters were kept scoreless in the final 3:50 minutes as they slipped to a 2-6 record.

The loss pushed Rain or Shine to a 4-team logjam with Alaska, Phoenix, and Blackwater at the bottom of the standings.

Gabe Norwood finished with 14 points, Beau Belga had 13 points, while Rey Nambatac added 10 points in the loss.

The Scores

Ginebra 98 - Brownlee 39, Tenorio 11, Thompson 11, Pringle 9, Slaughter 8, Dela Cruz 8, Aguilar 8, Caperal 4, Mariano 0, Chan 0.

Rain or Shine 89 - Alexander 20, Norwood 14, Belga 13, Nambatac 10, Mocon 8, Torres 7, Ponferada 5, Daquioag 4, Rosales 3, Borboran 3, Exciminiano 2.

Quarters: 28-20, 46-43, 69-75, 98-89.

– Rappler.com