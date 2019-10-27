MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia rediscovered its winning ways and snapped a three-game skid after whipping Columbian, 118-103, in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 27.

Playing his second game since returning from an ankle injury, Romeo Travis was more productive than the last time out with 28 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals as the Hotshots improved to 4-4.

Travis put up 18 points in the decisive middle quarters that saw Magnolia turn a 27-29 first-quarter deficit to an 88-76 advantage heading into the final period.

Keeping their foot on the gas, the Hotshots stretched their lead to as many as 18 points, 116-98, en route to the victory that propelled them to 6th place, ahead of the Dyip, who dropped to 7th behind a 4-5 record.

Ian Sangalang came off the bench and chalked up 24 points and 8 rebounds for Magnolia and Jio Jalalon flirted with a near triple-double of 19 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal.

Rome dela Rosa had 16 points and 4 steals, Mark Barroca chipped in 10 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds, while Paul Lee added 5 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in the victory.

CJ Perez poured out half of his 28 points in the payoff period, but his fourth-quarter explosion was not enough as the Dyip only managed to narrow the gap to as close as 6 points, 94-100.

Since then, the Hotshots unloaded a massive 16-4 run – with 8 points from Travis – for their biggest lead of the match.

Import Khapri Alston had 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 steals in the loss, while Rashawn McCarthy and Juami Tiongson added 18 and 13 points, respectively.

The Scores

Magnolia 118 - Travis 28, Sangalang 24, Jalalon 19, Dela Rosa 16, Barroca 10, Pingris 8, Herndon 6, Lee 5, Pascual 2, Melton 0.

Columbian 103 - Perez 28, Alston 26, McCarthy 18, Tiongson 13, Cahilig 6, Corpuz 5, Khobuntin 5, Calvo 2, Faundo 0.

Quarters: 27-29, 61-52, 88-76, 118-103.

– Rappler.com