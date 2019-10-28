MANILA, Philippines – Jio Jalalon seemed unbothered by the trade rumors involving him as he played a pivotal role in helping Magnolia rediscover its winning ways in the PBA Governors' Cup.

The spitfire guard had a near-triple-double outing of 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in the 118-103 victory over Columbian on Sunday, October 27, that snapped a 3-game losing streak.

Norming 4.4 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in his first 7 games this conference, Jalalon found himself included in trade rumors, which Magnolia governor Rene Pardo refuted in several reports.

"Okay naman talaga ako. Hindi ko naman talaga iniisip 'yun [mga rumors]," said Jalalon after his finest game in the season-ending conference.

(I'm really okay. I don't think about the rumors in the first place.)

"Si boss gov lang, sinabihan lang ako na ibawi ko daw siya sa mga nilabas niyang salita. Sabi ko naman, 'Sige boss,' kasi 'di naman talaga ako nag-doubt na ite-trade ako e. Alam ko naman 'yun e."

(Boss gov just told me to back him up for everything he said. I told him, 'Yes, boss,' because I didn't have a doubt that I'll be trade. I know that.)

The speculations only made Jalalon work harder.

"Nawala 'yung [pagiging] hardworker [ko] so binalik ko lang. Kumbaga, kung ano 'yung ginagawa ko dati, binalik ko lang ngayon," Jalalon said.

(I lost the hardworker in me so I just brought it back. Everything I did in the past, I brought it back in this game.)

"Kumbaga para akong nagtanim ulit, ito may inaani na. Sana magtuloy-tuloy nga ito."

(It's like I'm reaping everything I sowed. I hope this continues.)

Also, Jalalon repaid the trust of coach Chito Victolero in the victory that catapulted Magnolia to 6th place behind a 4-4 record.

"Sinabihan lang niya ako na kailangan kong tulungan 'yung mga kuya. Binigyan na ako ng oras ni coach Chito, 'yun binigay ko naman 'yung best ko," Jalalon said.

(Coach told me that I needed to help my older brothers. He gave me playing time so I just did my best.)

Magnolia will shoot for back-to-back wins when it tangles with Phoenix on November 6 at the Cuneta Astrodome. – Rappler.com