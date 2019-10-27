MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia drew prolific performances from Allen Durham and Baser Amer to shred San Miguel to pieces, 125-99, in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 297.

Durham submitted a triple-double while Amer shot the lights out as the Bolts improved to 5-2 for the No. 3 spot and dealt the Beermen their third loss in the last 4 games.

The two-time Best Import of the Conference Durham had 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists in the dominant display that saw Meralco zoom to a 30-21 lead after the opening quarter and never look back.

San Miguel import Dez Wells then missed the entire second half due to an apparent left ankle injury – an unfortunate incident Durham and his side capitalized on to break the game wide open.

Durham scored half of the Bolts' 28-point, third-quarter assault as they headed into the payoff period comfortably ahead at 92-70.

Amer chalked up 26 points off 4 triples to go with 7 rebounds and 5 assists while 4 of his teammates breached double figures, among them Chris Newsome, who had 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Raymond Almazan added 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the win, Bryan Faundo chipped in 10 points, while Allein Maliksi – who was traded from Blackwater to Meralco this week – had 12 points and 5 rebounds.

June Mar Fajardo paced the Beermen, who dropped to 5-3 after going unbeaten in their first 4 games, with 31 points and 13 rebounds as Wells still put up 18 points despite playing only 18 minutes.

Losing Wells, though, evidently dented their chances of staging a comeback in the second half, considering he averaged 39.9 points prior to the match.

Alex Cabagnot was the only other San Miguel player in double figures with 12 points.

The Scores

Meralco 125 - Durham 29, Amer 26, Newsome 14, Maliksi 12, Almazan 12, Faundo 10, Quinto 7, Jamito 6, Caram 6, Hugnatan 3, Hodge 0, Pinto 0, Jose 0, Jackson 0.

San Miguel 99 - Fajardo 31, Wells 18, Cabagnot 12, Pessumal 9, Romeo 8, Ross 5, Nabong 3, Santos 2, Tautuaa 0, Rosser 0, Zamar 0.

Quarterscores: 30-21, 64-49, 92-70, 125-99.

