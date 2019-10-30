MANILA, Philippines – Kelly Nabong was slapped a P30,000 fine by the PBA for his hard foul on Chris Newsome in the Governors' Cup duel between San Miguel and Meralco on Sunday, October 27.

Nabong was assessed a flagrant foul penalty 1 for appearing to have undercut Newsome, who was driving hard to the basket after getting past Von Pessumal, with a shade under 8 minutes remaining.

An ejection followed for Nabong as he and Raymond Almazan figured in a word war, earning them both technical fouls.

Without Nabong, Meralco breezed through the 125-99 victory to hand San Miguel its third loss in the last 4 games.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial warned that he will suspend Nabong should he repeat the same antics and will mete out a heftier fine. – Rappler.com