MANILA, Philippines – The milestones just keep coming for LA Tenorio.

Tenorio achieved not just one, but two feats as he helped lift Barangay Ginebra to a 101-93 win over Blackwater in the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday, October 30, that marked their fourth straight victory.

Churning out 20 points off 5 three-pointers to go with 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal, Tenorio became the seventh player in PBA history to bury 1,000 triples and the seventh player with at least 800 steals.

The only other active player in the 1,000 three-pointers club is James Yap, while Chris Ross is the only other active player who breached the 800 steals mark.

"It just shows that I've been in the league for quite a while. It's an honor," said Tenorio, dubbed as the "Iron Man" for holding the record for most consecutive PBA games played with more than 600 matches.

He added: "I'm very honored and very blessed to be part of a group of players who achieved that milestone."

"I don't know what to say but I'm thankful for all the blessing and the trust of all the teams I've been to when I started playing in the PBA. They are part of the milestones."

But arguably the most noteworthy statistic for Tenorio now is the Gin Kings' fifth win in 7 games that put them in a tie with Meralco for the No. 3 spot.

Since dropping 2 of its first 3 games, Barangay Ginebra has been on a roll, winning its next 4 games by an average of 11 points.

"Hopefully we can reach the playoffs inside the top 4, that's really our goal," said Tenorio as the top 4 teams at the end of the elimination round will enjoy a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals.

The Gin Kings seek to stretch their winning streak when they lock horns with the Bolts on Sunday, November 3, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com