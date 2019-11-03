MANILA, Philippines – Star rookie Ray Parks officially heads to TNT after the PBA approved his trade from Blackwater for Tony Semerad, Don Trollano, and a 2021 first-round pick on Sunday, November 3.

The deal turned out to be a complete reversal of fortunes for Parks, who leaves an Elite squad tied for last place in the Governors' Cup behind a 2-6 record and joins a KaTropa team tied for the top spot behind a 7-1 card.

Parks, who signed a two-conference contract with Blackwater after getting picked No. 2 overall in last year's Draft, is expected to play a major role for TNT with Jayson Castro sidelined due to a calf injury.

He averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals through 9 outings in the season-ending conference for the Elite, posting a career-high 39 points, interestingly, against the KaTropa.

Semerad and Trollano, meanwhile, will both play for their third PBA teams as they look to provide the championship pedigree for Blackwater after winning titles with San Miguel and Rain or Shine, respectively.

Trollano normed 11.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the KaTropa this conference, while Semerad played only two games after suffering a shoulder injury last conference. – Rappler.com