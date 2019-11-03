MANILA, Philippines – Chris Banchero has officially ended his five-year stint with Alaska as the PBA gave the green light on his trade to Magnolia.

The PBA on Sunday, November 3, approved the deal that will send Banchero to the Hotshots in exchange for Rodney Brondial and Robbie Herndon in the middle of the season-ending Governors' Cup.

Nabbed as the fifth overall pick in 2014, Banchero has grown into one of the best guards in the league, contending for Best Player of the Conference and helping Alaska reach the Governors' Cup finals last year.

This conference, Banchero continued his steady play, averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steals.

But that did not prevent the Aces from pulling off the move, with coach Jeffrey Cariaso saying Banchero was the only player other teams agreed to trade for.

"Chris Banchero is a really good player, he's done a lot for us here at Alaska. But in all honesty, he's the only player other teams want," Cariaso said after their 106-99 win over Northport on Sunday.

"He's the one who was sort of tradable for us. So for me to sort of try to bring in and bring in the parts that I need, sometimes you have to give up something."

Cariaso raved about Brondial and Herndon, whom he said will be a "perfect part to the team" after seeing limited minutes for Magnolia this conference.

"Herndon, very smart, IQ player. So he knows his spots, he doesn't force things, he knows his role," Cariaso said of Herndon, who averaged 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.8 minutes for the Hotshots in the Governors' Cup.

"Rodney is someone that I know from the beginning, since we started," said Cariaso, who mentored Brondial when he was still the head coach of Barangay Ginebra in 2014.

"He's that role player that we need, that banger, that extra banger that we need. Extra big guy who doesn't matter who he's up against, he'll do his best to try to defend. He has good hands and Rodney can finish."

"A lot of good things, lot of good things with those guys."

Banchero will play his first game for Magnolia, which totes a 4-4 record, against Phoenix on Wednesday, November 6.

Herndon and Brondial, on the other hand, will see action for Alaska, which holds a 3-6 card, for the first time against Phoenix on November 13. – Rappler.com