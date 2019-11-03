MANILA, Philippines – Allen Durham got revenge of sorts against Barangay Ginebra after powering Meralco to a 101-77 blowout win in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, November 3.

Durham flirted with a triple-double with 39 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals as the Bolts seized solo No. 3 in the standings behind a 6-2 record and put a screeching halt to the Gin Kings' four-game winning streak.

Losing to Barangay Ginebra in back-to-back Governors' Cup finals in 2016 and 2017, Durham has been dealt heartache after heartache by their rivals since he started reinforcing Meralco 3 years ago.

This time, though, Durham had the last laugh, unloading 23 points in the first half that saw the Bolts break the game wide open with a comfortable 53-32 lead at the break before cruising in the last two quarters.

Playing like a man on a mission, Durham even extended their lead to as large as 28 points, 63-35, off a floater as the Gin Kings never recovered with Justin Brownlee limited to his worst game this conference.

Bong Quinto had 13 points and 5 rebounds in the win, Raymond Almazan delivered 10 points and 9 rebounds, while Chris Newsome chipped in 11 points and 9 rebounds for Meralco, which won its third straight game.

Racking up 4 triple-doubles in their first 7 games, Brownlee was contained to 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists as Barangay Ginebra dropped into a tie with San Miguel at 4th place behind a 5-3 card.

LA Tenorio, who had 12 points and 5 assists, was the only other Gin Kings player in double figures.

The Scores

Meralco 101 - Durham 39, Quinto 13, Newsome 11, Almazan 10, Amer 8, Pinto 5, Caram 5, Faundo 4, Hodge 2, Maliksi 2, Jackson 2, Jose 0, Salva 0.

Barangay Ginebra 77 - Brownlee 18, Tenorio 12, Pringle 8, Aguilar 8, Mariano 7, Dela Cruz 6, Thompson 6, Slaughter 5, Caguioa 4, Caperal 2, Sargent 1, Chan 0.

Quarters: 26-15, 53-32, 77-53, 101-77.

– Rappler.com