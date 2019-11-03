MANILA, Philippines – Tim Cone did not hide his disappointment as Barangay Ginebra saw its four-game win streak snapped in the PBA Governors' Cup with a 77-101 beating from Meralco on Sunday, November 3.

The Gin Kings hardly looked like the team that won their last 4 games by an average of 11 points after suffering their worst loss in the season-ending conference.

"Not much to say really. They beat us up black and blue and they beat us in all phases of the game tonight," Cone bluntly told reporters as he immediately left their locker room after the end of the match.

"We came into the game playing on our reputation and didn't put the work in. And if you don't put the work in, these are the kind of results you have."

Not only did the loss dent the team's morale, it also put Cone and his crew in a tight race for a top 4 finish, which merits a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

A win would have improved Barangay Ginebra to 6-2 for solo No. 3, but instead, the team was relegated to a tie with San Miguel at 4th place.

Ginebra will face TNT – which is tied with NLEX at the top with a 7-1 card – next and it could not afford a loss or it risks dropping out of the top 4.

"Hopefully our team learns a lesson. This is a big game in terms of standings," Cone said. This one could have been the one that can kind of slide us into the top 4 and now it's going to be a battle for us."

Also, the blowout loss made Cone wonder if the Gin Kings are built for a run at the Governors' Cup title.

"This was a big loss in terms of standing but also just in terms of trust and the things we do," said Cone as Barangay Ginebra was limited to its worst point production after norming 106.7 points in its first 7 games.

"We just didn't do it tonight so you wonder if we have the trust necessary to go out and win a championship. At this point, I don't think so after this performance."

The Gin Kings and the KaTropa clash on Friday, November 8, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com