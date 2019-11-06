MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia gave Chris Banchero a triumphant debut as the Hotshots dispatched Phoenix, 97-81, in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday, November 6.

Banchero, traded from Alaska for Rodney Brondial and Robbie Herndon, immediately made an impact with 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists as the Hotshots earned their second straight win for a 5-4 record.

It was import Romeo Travis, though, who starred with 20 points, 16 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals in the win that saw Magnolia pull away as early as the opening quarter and cruise in the second half.

The Hotshots ended the maiden period up 21-12 and never reliquished control, with Paul Lee giving them their biggest lead at 16 off an and-one play with 11 seconds remaining.

Ian Sangalang had 17 points and 5 rebounds off the bench for Magnolia, Lee chipped in 15 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds, while Jio Jalalon and Rome dela Rosa added 9 and 8 points, respectively.

The Hotshots displayed stifling defense throughout, limiting the Fuel Masters 20 points below their conference average of 101.3 points.

Most importantly, Magnolia managed to contain Alonzo Gee, who erupted for 45 points in his PBA, to just 24 points on a woeful 8-of-27 shooting as Phoenix stumbled to its third straight loss for a 2-7 slate,

Gee still finished with 13 points and 2 steals, Matthew Wright had 19 points, while Alex Mallari added 13 points in the loss.

The Scores

Magnolia 97 – Travis 20, Sangalang 17, Lee 15, Banchero 10, Jalalon 9, Dela Rosa 8, Barroca 7, Melton 6, Pingris 4, Reavis 1.

Phoenix 81 – Gee 24, Wright 19, Mallari 13, Perkins 8, Napoles 7, Jazul 4, Garcia 3, Chua 2, Marcelo 1, Intal 0, Dennison 0, Kramer 0.

Quarters: 21-12, 41-31, 69-60, 97-81

– Rappler.com