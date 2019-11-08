MANILA, Philippines – Meralco bolstered its bid for a twice-to-beat playoff bonus in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup with a 92-74 annihilation of Columbian at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, November 8.

Twin towers Allen Durham and Raymond Almazan frolicked inside the paint as the Bolts cruised to their fourth straight win for a 7-2 record and tightened their hold of the No. 3 spot in the team standings.

Durham finished with 34 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists – pouring out 13 points in the payoff period that saw his side pull away for good after the Dyip threatened a comeback with an inspired third-quarter showing.

Trailing 29-45 at halftime, Columbian rode on the hot hands of CJ Perez and Juami Tiongson to enter the last quarter within single digit, 58-67, but Meralco restored order in the final 12 minutes.

Almazan was just as phenomenal in the win with 18 points, a career-high 24 rebounds, and 2 blocks – dominating the glass and hauling down exactly half of the 48 boards the Dyip had.

Chris Newsome churned out 10 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds, while Bong Quinto and Allein Maliksi each added 7 points for the Bolts.

Perez produced 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals for the Columbian, which crashed to its second straight loss and sixth in 10 outings.

Import Khapri Alston chalked up 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 3 steals in the loss as no other Dyip player wound up in twin digits in scoring.

The Scores

Meralco 92 - Durham 34, Almazan 18, Newsome 10, Quinto 7, Maliksi 7, Caram 4, Hugnatan 3, Salva 3, Hodge 2, Pinto 2, Jamito 2, Faundo 0, Jackson 0, Jose 0.

Columbian 74 - Perez 21, Alston 19, Tiongson 9, Khobuntin 7, Cahilig 5, McCarthy 4, Reyes 3, Flores 3, Calvo 2, Faundo 1, Camson 0, Corpuz 0.

Quarters: 25-11, 45-29, 67-58, 92-74.

– Rappler.com