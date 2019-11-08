MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra survived by the skin of its teeth and denied Ray Parks a triumphant debut for TNT with a 96-93 win in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, November 8.

Import Justin Brownlee and Stanley Pringle delivered the most important buckets down the stretch as the Gin Kings hiked their record to 6-3 despite squandering a double-digit lead in the final 4 minutes.

The KaTropa swung an 82-92 deficit to a 92-92 deadlock off a Roger Pogoy three-pointer with 30 seconds remaining before Pringle put his side back on the front seat with a layup over import KJ McDaniels.

McDaniels could have knotted the score for TNT but split his freebies, paving the way for Brownlee – who had 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 6 assists – to give Barangay Ginebra a three-point lead off a pair of foul shots.

With 5 ticks left, the KaTropa had ample time to get a good shot from beyond the arc only to witness the Gin Kings display stifling fullcourt defense and force Parks to miss his three-point attempt at the buzzer.

Japeth Aguilar paced Barangay Ginebra, which is tied with San Miguel at 4th place, with 29 points and 10 rebounds, LA Tenorio had 19 points and 9 rebounds, while Pringle chipped in 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Gin Kings managed to return to the winning column even without the seven-foot Greg Slaughter, who was sidelined due to a dislocated finger.

McDaniels put up 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists, but his only miss at the line after making his first 6 foul shots proved too costly as TNT suffered its second straight loss for a 7-2 record.

Pogoy had 23 points off 5 triples in the loss, while Parks – who played his first game with his new team following a trade from Blackwater – had 17 points.

The Scores

Ginebra 96 - Aguilar 29, Brownlee 24, Tenorio 19, Pringle 14, Dela Cruz 8, Chan 2, Thompson 0, Sargent 0, Caperal 0, Mariano 0.

TNT 93 - McDaniels 32, Pogoy 23, Parks 17, Vosotros 2, Digregorio 2, Williams 2, De Leon 2, Semerad 0, Reyes 0.

Quarters: 17-23, 38-44, 74-68, 96-93.

– Rappler.com