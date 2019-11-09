MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine snapped its two-game skid with a 91-85 win over the San Miguel Beer to keep its playoff hopes alive on Saturday, November 9, at the Hoops Dome in Cebu.

Rain or Shine rookie Javee Mocon recorded a double-double to lead the Elasto Painters with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Richard Ross and Rey Nambatac put up 16 markers and 15 points, respectively.

San Miguel tried to mount a comeback behind Chris Ross, who scored 8 of his 19 points in the payoff period alone.

The Beermen rallied from 22-points down with a 16-2 run that was capped off by a top-of-the key triple by Arwind Santos that closed the deficit to 2 points, 85-87.

But 3 straight fouls by the 2019 Commissioner's Cup champions brought Rain or Shine to the line to stretch the lead to 6 points, 91-85, with 28.3 seconds to go in the 4th quarter.

Rain or Shine's defense prevailed as shots were not falling for the San Miguel Beermen as the game closed out.

June Mar Fajardo led the Beermen with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds in the losing effort. – Rappler.com