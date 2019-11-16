MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia stalled TNT from nailing the playoff bonus in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup with a 100-93 win at the University of Southeastern Philippines Gym in Davao City on Saturday, November 16.

Import Romeo Travis led the attack with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 steals for the Hotshots, who will head into the quarterfinals with a 6-5 record after handing the KaTropa their third straight loss.

Travis proved to be the stabilizer in the win, giving Magnolia its biggest lead at 92-69 with a three-point play – an enough advantage to survive an inspired comeback attempt from KJ McDaniels and TNT.

A fiery 22-6 run capped by a McDaniels and-one put the KaTropa within 7 points, 91-98, with 53 seconds left, but time was not on their side as Paul Lee sealed the win for the Hotshots with a pair of free throws.

Lee finished with 13 points and 5 rebounds, Chris Banchero had 13 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds, Mark Barroca added 9 points and 4 steals, while Aldrech Ramos fired 8 points in 8 minutes in the win.

Magnolia, the reigning Governors' Cup champion, finished the elimination round at 6th place and will face a twice-to-beat disadvantage against the No. 3 team.

On the other side, TNT saw its chances of securing a top 4 finish and the twice-to-beat bonus get complicated as it dropped to 7-3, meaning it needs to win its final game against San Miguel, which carries a 6-4 card.

If the KaTropa lose, the Beermen will instead clinch the quarterfinals incentive despite finishing with identical 7-4 slates due to their head-to-head matchup.

McDaniels paced TNT with 33 points and 15 rebounds, Ray Parks had 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Roger Pogoy racked up 13 points and 2 steals in the loss.

The Scores

Magnolia 100 - Travis 21, Banchero 13, Lee 13, Barroca 9, Jalalon 9, Ramos 8, Reavis 7, Pingris 6, Dela Rosa 6, Sangalang 5, Simon 3, Abundo 0.

TNT 93 - McDaniels 33, Parks 21, Pogoy 13, Vosotros 7, Rosario 6, Reyes 4, Digregorio 3, De Leon 2, Williams 2, Washington 2, Taha 0, Semerad 0, Magat 0.

Quarters: 27-22, 56-41, 79-62, 100-93.

– Rappler.com